Drunk Passenger Tries to Fight Cops at Hopkins Airport [Video]

An unruly and apparently intoxicated passenger faces three felony charges after she tried to fight police officers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The body camera footage was released to FOX 8.

Last month a woman was not allowed to board a flight out of Hopkins because it was suspected that she was drunk. When police approached her she began to lash out, irate, and attempted to fight the cops.

As the police get the woman in handcuffs, one officer says, “Why’d you have to do that? All you had to do was go home.”

The woman answers, “I tried to go home, but you guys wouldn’t (expletive) let me.”

An officer, then, says, “Calm down.”

The passenger, Hope Mazeika from Colorado, will now have to see a judge in Cuyahoga County. Assaulting a police officer is no laughing matter.

Now she probably regrets not making that last cocktail a single.

