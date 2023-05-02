A Cleveland Heights high school graduate and former U.S. Marine was killed in Ukraine alongside a group of soldiers fighting to free injured refugees.
Cooper Turner “Harris” Andrews served with the Marine Corps from 2017 to 2022. He was fighting against Russia with an activist group called the Resistance Committee.
FOX 8 initially reported this story.
From FOX 8:
Lentz [John Lentz, pastor of Forest Hill Church in Cleveland Heights] said before Andrews departed for Ukraine last year, the former marine told him that he felt he had a calling to defend the Ukrainian people, and he joined a group of freedom fighters in the Foreign Legion in Ukraine. His family said he later became part of an activist group called the Resistance Committee.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- 61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
- Three Killed, Six Injured In Cleveland Shooting
- 7 People Injured In Cleveland Shooting Sunday Night
Cleveland Heights Graduate, Former Marine, Killed in Ukraine was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Viral TikTok Challenge Leads to Death of Ohio Teenager
-
Chrisean Rock Shows Off New Hair, New Smile, And Her Growing Baby
-
$1.6M Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio Still Unclaimed!
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Ben Crump and Martin Collins (Dadeville Victim’s Father) Talk Gun Violence and Injustice
-
Report: Ohio Asking Cleveland Drivers to Pay 20-Year-Old Parking Tickets