Ohio May Be Voting For Legal Recreational Marijuana in November

According to the Ohio Capitol Journal, Ohio could be voting to legalize recreational marijuana this November.
Per the report, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol has a proposal that, if passed, would essentially legalize weed for anyone in Ohio over the age of 21. In order to get the proposal on November’s ballot the coalition needs to secure 124,000 signatures from legal voters of at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties.
From Ohio Capitol Journal:
Tom Haren, a spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol, is confident the proposal will not only get on the ballot, but that Ohio voters will legalize marijuana.
“It’s going to be on the ballot and it’s going to pass,” he said. “Ohio consumers will not have to rely on their drug dealers or go to Michigan. They will be able to have safe, effective and regulated adult use of cannabis right here in the Buckeye State.
To read the entire Ohio Capitol Journal report, [click here].
Do you think Ohio is ready for legal marijuana?
