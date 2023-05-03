1 Killed, at Least 3 Injured in Active Atlanta Shooting

At least one person is dead and three others are injured in Atlanta in what’s being described as an ‘active shooter situation’. At the time of this writing, the suspect is still at large.
Atlanta police say the shootings happened on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th streets. Authorities are encouraging residents to stay away from the area, or shelter in place if they’re already there.
From FOX 8:
The department also said no more shots had been fired since the “initial incident unfolded.”
The department released photos of the alleged suspect, who they described as “at large.”
“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said on Twitter.
To see the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
