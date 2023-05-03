A report released by the Black Feminist Fund in March highlighted how the lack of financial support given to Black women-centered movements had upended positive global change.
Research in Where is The Money for Black Feminist Movements? included hundreds of contributions from groups and activists worldwide. It was collected and sorted over a year-long process in collaboration with the Human Rights Funders Network.
MORE: For Many Black Women, Entrepreneurship Presents A Path To Liberation
Black Feminist Movements Are In A Crisis Due To A Lack Of Funding, Here’s What You Should Know was originally published on newsone.com
-
Viral TikTok Challenge Leads to Death of Ohio Teenager
-
$1.6M Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio Still Unclaimed!
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Ben Crump and Martin Collins (Dadeville Victim’s Father) Talk Gun Violence and Injustice
-
Report: Ohio Asking Cleveland Drivers to Pay 20-Year-Old Parking Tickets
-
Suspect Surrenders After Shooting Neighbors (Including Six-Year-Old Girl) Over a Basketball in His Yard