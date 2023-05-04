South Euclid to Open ‘Food Truck Park’ on June 9

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

South Euclid has big plans for the summer, and tasty food trucks are at the center of all the festivities.

On June 9 South Euclid will launch its ‘Food Truck Park’, based in a city-owned lot behind the McDonald’s and CVS on Mayfield Road.

In addition to the various food trucks, residents will also be able to experience live music, booths from local non-profits, a fire pit, shaded eating areas, and even a big party to kick off the summer-long venue. The food and entertainment festival will run from June 9 to August 13.

The food truck park will be open during those 10 weeks from Thursday through Sunday. On Thursdays, it will be open from 5-10 p.m. for dinner service. Fridays and Saturdays there will be lunch service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner service from 5-10 p.m.

