Woman Caught With 22 Snakes on Airplane [Video]

Samuel L. Jackson once starred in a movie called Snakes On A Plane, and based on a recent report it appears that someone tried to follow up with a real-life sequel.
A woman flying from Malaysia to India was caught attempting to transport a total of 22 snakes on an airplane. For good measure and not to leave any reptiles feeling left out, she also had a chameleon.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
The reptiles were seized under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act. Video showed customs agents putting the reptiles in plastic containers at the airport.
The woman has not been identified.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
There’s no word yet on the penalty for this wild crime.
