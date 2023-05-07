Driver Kills Multiple ‘Migrants’ By ‘Intentionally’ Plowing Into Brownsville, Texas Shelter: Report

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

At least seven people were killed Sunday morning after a driver sped into a bus stop in Texas that migrants used for shelter, according to reports.

The incident near the state’s southern border with Mexico was described as being intentional.

Valley Central News, which is affiliated with NBC and CBS, reported that the victims “were intentionally run over by a motorist.”

More from Valley Central News:

The incident happened at 8:30 a.m. near Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road in front of the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for migrants and homeless.

Lt. Martin Sandoval said seven victims died at the scene who died and another four to six victims were taken to area hospitals.

Sandoval said the driver was arrested on charged with reckless driving. Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed. He said it is looking more and more like an intentional act.

The driver’s identity was not immediately reported.

A graphic video posted to Twitter claimed to show the scene’s aftermath.

The footage below should be viewed with discretion.

“Bystanders helped detain the driver,” according to Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins. He tweeted that there were also multiple people injured aside from those killed.

Jenkins confirmed in a subsequent tweet that “migrants are among the fatalities.”

Brownsville is where migrants crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico many times arrive in the U.S. Typically, once apprehended, they are then taken to a detention center in Brownsville to be processed before being released with their cases pending. There has been a reported recent uptick in the number of migrants being taken into custody by Customs and Border Patrol agents in Brownsville — as many as 700 per day. Immigration experts have speculated the increase has been driven by the Bidern Administration extending Title 42, a law that facilitates the deportations of undocumented immigrants.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional information becomes available.

Sunday morning’s incident was the latest tragedy to unfold in Texas over the past 18 hours.

On Saturday, a gunman exited his car and opened fire at a shopping mall near Dallas, killing at least eight people and injuring others, some critically. A gunman is shown on shooting at shoppers walking on a sidewalk around 3:30 p.m. local time. He was dressed in all black and armed with at least one assault rifle at the outdoor shopping center located about 26 miles north of Dallas. Police said an officer who was nearby and heard the dozens of shots quickly responded and killed the gunman.

Texas vs. migrants

Texas has all but waged war against the migrants who have been arriving in the Lone Star State in search of a better life. As a result, Gov. Gregg Abbott has been bussing the migrants from Texas up north to cities led by so-called liberal mayors. It’s a practice he said last week he intended to continue.

“To provide much-needed relief to our overrun border communities, Texas began busing migrants to sanctuary cities such as your ‘Welcoming City,’ along with Washington, D.C., New York City, and Philadelphia, with more to come,” Abbott wrote in a letter responding to complaints from Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “Until Biden secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration, Texas will continue this necessary program.”

What else is Brownsville known for?

The city of Brownsville is also the same place where the largest U.S. Army dismissal in the history of the military took place more than 100 years ago. branch.

The Brownsville Raid of 1906, also known as the “Brownsville Affair,” happened when a shooting spree claimed the life of a white bartender and wounded a Hispanic police officer. Without clear evidence about who was responsible for the shootings, the white officials in town blamed the 25th Infantry Regiment soldiers based on earlier tensions.

The 25th Regiment was a unit of the Buffalo Soldiers, the first army regiment comprised of African American soldiers.

In March of this year, four Black Americans drove into Mexico via Brownsville for one of them to undergo a cosmetic surgical procedure. At some point after they left the U.S., a Mexican drug cartel gunman opened fire on the vehicle having mistaken them for Haitian drug smugglers. Two of the Americans were killed.

Vehicles have been used to kill before

If it does turn out that Sunday’s incident in Brownsville was intentional, it wouldn’t be the first time someone used their vehicle as a deadly weapon.

Darrell Edward Brooks, who was just last year sentenced to six consecutive life sentences, notably sped through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, mowing down multiple people, killing at least six and injuring dozens more, days before Thanksgiving in 2021.

Notably, a woman who “sped” into a Black Lives Matter protest in New York City in 2020 was last week sentenced to five days of community service after agreeing to a plea deal with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. Kathleen Casillo, 53, was previously facing up to seven years in prison after having been arrested and charged with reckless endangerment for the collision that hospitalized six people. Conspicuously missing from her charges was attempted murder.

