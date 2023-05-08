News

East Cleveland Police Offering $5,000 Reward For Shooting Info

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

East Cleveland police are offering $5,000 in reward money for information on a deadly shooting.

Sunday evening, around 7 p.m., East Cleveland police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car on Lakefront Drive. He was later pronounced dead after being taken to University Hospital.

According to FOX 8, anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau. If they information provided leads to an arrest then the tip could net you $5000. Their phone number is (216) 681-2162.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

East Cleveland Police Offering $5,000 Reward For Shooting Info  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Close