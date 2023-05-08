East Cleveland police are offering $5,000 in reward money for information on a deadly shooting.
Sunday evening, around 7 p.m., East Cleveland police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car on Lakefront Drive. He was later pronounced dead after being taken to University Hospital.
According to FOX 8, anyone with information is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau. If they information provided leads to an arrest then the tip could net you $5000. Their phone number is (216) 681-2162.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- East Cleveland Police Offering $5,000 Reward For Shooting Info
- 2 Killed in Bedford Apartment Shooting
- Driver Kills Multiple ‘Migrants’ By ‘Intentionally’ Plowing Into Brownsville, Texas Shelter: Report
East Cleveland Police Offering $5,000 Reward For Shooting Info was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Viral TikTok Challenge Leads to Death of Ohio Teenager
-
$1.6M Lottery Ticket Sold in Ohio Still Unclaimed!
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Report: Ohio Asking Cleveland Drivers to Pay 20-Year-Old Parking Tickets
-
Shaq is Bringing 35 of His ‘Big Chicken’ Restaurants to Ohio… Here’s Where
-
Cleveland Realtist and Third Federal Housing Presentation