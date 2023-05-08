News

2 Killed in Bedford Apartment Shooting

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Two men are now dead after a shootout occurred outside of an apartment complex in Bedford. No arrests have been made.

Saturday night, after midnight, police were called to Wolfs Cove Apartments on Solon Road. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Jerneer Banks, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paris Garrett, 29, was taken to South Pointe Hospital where he passed away shortly after being admitted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Information from a FOX 8 report was used in this post. To see their initial story, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

2 Killed in Bedford Apartment Shooting  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Close