According to NBC4i, The Cleveland Browns added two former Ohio State safeties after the NFL Draft by signing Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister as undrafted free agents.
The addition of both defensive backs meant Cleveland secured four former Buckeyes on Saturday after drafting offensive tackle Dawand Jones in the fourth round and center Luke Wypler in the sixth round.
Hickman started two years for the Buckeyes playing in all 26 games and led the team in tackles in 2021 with 100. He was named second team All-American by the Associated Press in 2022 in which he recorded 53 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Browns sign former Ohio State Buckeyes Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
-
