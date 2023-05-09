Cavs Forward Evan Mobley Gets Major NBA Honor

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley may have had a lackluster debut in the NBA playoffs, but his regular season statistics were good enough to get major NBA recognition.

Mobley was just voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive Team, a remarkable honor for a player that just finished his second year in the NBA.

Mobley also finished third in the league’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.

From the Akron Beacon Journal:

The other first-team picks are Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who won the DPOY award, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, the runner-up for DPOY, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday and Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso.

Among those five players, Mobley finished fourth in voting with 132 points (49 first-team votes and 34 second-team votes). He trailed Jackson (195 points), Holiday (192) and Lopez (181) in the results but finished ahead of Caruso (125).

Mobley, still just 21, still has a lot of room to grow, but there’s no doubt that he’s got the skills and size to be an impactful player for the Cavs for years to come.

The Cavaliers finished the regular season with 51 wins, good enough for fourth place in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, 4-1, against the New York Knicks.

