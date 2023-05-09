Black Tony gets emotional reminiscing about his recent “come up”, and wants to bless Jahlion for his birthday! He’s expecting to receive a huge monetary deposit from a lottery winner he found on Instagram…all he had to do was share his social security and bank information. Click to hear the full call!
Black Tony Wants to Bless Jahlion for his Birthday was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
