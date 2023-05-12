LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Emmy award-winning host, author, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and mother of two Tamera Mowry-Housley is partnering with America’s favorite breakfast biscuit belVita to help moms prioritize “me-time” this summer.

The brand is encouraging moms to “Rise and Thrive” by reclaiming their mornings with moments of solitude. Between the hustle and bustle of a mother’s endless to-do list, finding time to drink coffee, read the paper, or meditate is important – even if it’s only for a few minutes.

In an exclusive interview with HelloBeautiful, Tamara discusses the importance of affirming her children, the lessons her mom has taught her, the importance of prioritizing me-time, and the importance of her partnership with belVita.

To maximize on a mom’s moment to thrive, belVita is inviting their Instagram followers to enter for the chance to win the ultimate “Thrive-Thru @ Home” coffee bar prize package curated by Tamera Mowry-Housley (espresso maker, coffee maker, coffee cart, and more – including, of course, belVita Breakfast Biscuits). Calls to enter, which run from May 8 – 19, invite moms to tag someone they think deserves a moment to thrive. Each randomly selected winning entry, and the nominee they tag will receive the prize package to support each other.

Visit belVita’s Instagram page to enter the contest, until then, tune into the interview!

DON’T MISS…

Keke Palmer Says Of All Her Careers, Motherhood Is Her ‘Greatest Gig Of All’

Teyana Taylor Gets Candid About Motherhood And Her Latest Movie Role In ‘Interview’ Magazine

Cardi B Opens Up About The Difficulties Of Motherhood For Vogue Singapore’s ‘Ablaze’ Issue

Tamara Mowry-Housley Says ‘Me-Time’ Is A Necessity In Motherhood was originally published on hellobeautiful.com