News

Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]

Published on May 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Lachelle Jordan, the missing EMS worker who disappeared days before she was set to provide key testimony in an ongoing court case, has been found alive.

FOX 8 reports that Jordan, 30, limped into a convenience store on Euclid Ave around 11 p.m. last night. The store clerk says that Jordan appeared to have been set on fire, and that she told them that someone tried to kill her.

$5,000 Reward Offered in Case of Missing Cleveland EMS Worker

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The surveillance footage from the store can be seen below.

The clerk gave Jordan the store phone and allowed her to call the police. She was eventually taken to a local hospital.

At this time we’re still waiting on more details.

Information from FOX 8 was used in this post. To see their report, [click here].

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Close