Superstar Lizzo brought her The Special 2our to Cleveland on Friday, bringing thousands of fans to downtown’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. But it’s what she did after the show on TikTok that has foodies everywhere clamoring to test her latest food review!

Keep scrolling to check out Lizzo’s food review of her new favorite eater in Cleveland!

After the concert, Lizzo says she was looking forward to trying some of the great food Cleveland offers.

“I was determined to find good food in Cleveland, Ohio. I found a taqueria that makes haciendo tacos,” she said to her millions of TikTok followers.

After displaying her order on the video Lizzo continued, “These are from La Plaza Supermarket in Cleveland, Ohio.”

La Plaza Supermarket is on Lakewood Heights Boulevard on the west side of Cleveland. If you want to check out their website and see everything they have to offer, [click here].

Lizzo Shows Love to Cleveland’s La Plaza Supermarket After Concert! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com