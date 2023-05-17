News

Mick Mulvaney: Haley Response to Trump Verdict a Non Answer

Published on May 17, 2023

Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney joins Good Morning BT with Bo Thompson & Beth Troutman with his take on Ron DeSantis’ likely run for President, Nikki Haley’s comments about the guilty verdict in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial against former President Donald Trump, reaction to a caller who accused Mick of “taking every opportunity to put Trump down,” and Mulvaney Music Trivia!

Mick Mulvaney: Haley Response to Trump Verdict a Non Answer  was originally published on wbt.com

