According to NBC4i, Known for catchy posts on social media and hundreds and thousands of followers, a central Ohio plastic surgeon is pleading her case as her license to practice medicine remains in question.
In November of 2022, Dr. Katherine Grawe, who practices at her office called Roxy Plastic Surgery, was notified that her license was suspended by the Ohio Medical Board.
The hearing that started Monday served as a chance for Grawe to address the allegations against her.
In questioning that lasted for hours, Grawe discussed the origins of her practice as well as her social media use.
NBC4 reviewed the videos on the account @doctorroxy which is now listed as private. In the videos, you can see the doctor performing dances, telling surgery-related jokes, and answering viewer questions.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio plastic surgeons license under review for alleged social media abuse was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
