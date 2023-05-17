Ari Lennox is currently on the European leg of her age/sex/location tour. Last night she was shocked by a surprise appearance from her Dreamville labelmate J. Cole.
While performing in London on Tuesday, Lennox was halfway through her Cole-assisted Shea Butter Baby before turning and realizing that Cole himself was sharing the stage with her. Lennox immediately put her hand up to cover her mouth as she appeared genuinely surprised. Cole smiled back and then went straight into his verse.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The London crowd was shocked as well, and everyone in attendance ate it up.
While the two certainly exhibit synergy on stage, many are just happy to see Ari Lennox still performing. She’s previously stated on social media that her tour days were coming to an end after admitting that she suffered from aerophobia – the fear of flying.
Here’s to hoping the Dreamville songstress continues to make amazing music and graces many more tour stages before she officially hangs it up!
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- New Music: Melanie Fiona Ft J. Cole “This Time”
- J. Cole: 10 Interesting Facts
- J. Cole Shoots Video For “Nobody’s Perfect”
Watch J. Cole Surprise Ari Lennox at London Show was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Former NBA Players Blast Ja Morant After Another Gun Video Surfaces
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
Report: Ohio Asking Cleveland Drivers to Pay 20-Year-Old Parking Tickets
-
Viral TikTok Challenge Leads to Death of Ohio Teenager
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Twitter Escort Accuses NBA Player Of Not Paying In Full For Sex
-
Three Killed, Six Injured In Cleveland Shooting