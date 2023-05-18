Kirk and Tammy Franklin Play Matchmakers on TV One’s ‘The One’ + New Music [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Franklins are putting their matchmaking skills to the test! Kirk Franklin stops by to discuss he and his wife’s new show ‘The One’, premiering tonight at 8P/7C on TV One.

After 27 years of marriage, the duo has decided to help others on their love journey. Not only have Kirk and his wife Tammy Franklin been viewed as “goals” by the public for multiple decades, but have also been instrumental in helping others find ‘The One’.

“I have a couple of marriages up under my belt…a couple of kids have been born because of me, and I make all of [those] people that have kids [put] Kirk somewhere in the name,” he jokes.

Kirk and Tammy are hosting TV One’s brand-new dating series, The One, where they will help some of Atlanta’s bachelors and bachelorettes. Kirk debunks the rumor that it’s a Christian dating show, telling the participants to “do you and be you…we’re not here to judge”. The Franklins will be dropping nuggets of wisdom regarding maintaining a happy and healthy marriage along the way.

In addition to the show, his single “All Things” just dropped! He opens up about the creative process for the solo record and other upcoming projects.

