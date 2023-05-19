1 Dead in Shooting at GM Plant Near Dayton

2 people are dead following a shooting at a General Motors factory near Dayton, Ohio.
Police say a man shot and killed one and injured another before turning the gun on himself Thursday night. The tragic event happened in Moraine, 10 minutes south of Dayton.
FOX 8 reports that the shooting happened between co-workers who were disputing over a woman that also worked at the factory.
The gunman fired 12 total shots.
From FOX 8:
One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect also shot himself and was transported to a hospital for treatment, Parish said.
Other people were injured while the workplace was being evacuated, he said.
Other people were injured while the workplace was being evacuated.
Production at the GM facility will be suspended until further notice.
