LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami hopped on Instagram to debut her new blonde hairdo, and baby girl is applying pressure!

Yung Miami usually posts enticing pictures on her social media when she’s not rocking out on stage or slaying like the fashion diva she is on red carpets. This weekend was no different as the “Good Love” rapper took to her Instagram to show off her butt-length blonde tresses. The hot pictures showed Yung Miami taking a selfie of the back of her hair in a luxurious bathroom mirror. The artist wore a thong lingerie look, and her blonde mane swept her exposed derrière. Also included in the carousel of pictures were Yung Miami showing off her body in the lingerie, a tweet from a fan that read, “I love cares I wanna be caresha,” and a video that captured the “Take Yo Man” lyricist’s body and hairstyle in motion. Yung Miami captioned the post, “Blondes have more fun .” And, of course, her followers ate the pictures up!

Yung Miami continued her blonde hair flex with another Instagram post she captioned, “ dump! ” that included the Caresha Please host in a pink short set, another thong lingerie look, and photos and videos of the star having fun and twerking by herself and with fellow group member JT and a sitting courtside at a basketball game.

Yung Miami is a whole vibe; we love it when she puts on for the ‘Gram!

DON’T MISS…

Yung Miami’s Bob Sets The Internet Ablaze

11 Times Yung Miami Proved She’s A Hair Chameleon

Yung Miami Is All Body In A Dolce & Gabbana Leopard Catsuit

Yung Miami Proves That Blondes Do Have More Fun was originally published on hellobeautiful.com