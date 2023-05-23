Black Tony Gets His Hand Stuck in Cereal Box [LISTEN]

Black Tony is getting sick and tired of his nephews! While he was “on the way to work” this morning, the nine year old boys pranked him, suggesting that he dig to the bottom of the cereal box for a new toy prize. Needless to say, there was Gorilla Glue at the bottom of the box…things went downhill from there.
The cast asks why Black Tony doesn’t simply rip the cardboard. Listen to the full clip to find out!
