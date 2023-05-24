2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A pair of alligators were spotted roaming around western Ohio recently. According to a news report, one of them is still on the loose.

The sighting happened in early May in Auglaize County, which is just north of Dayton.

According to FOX 8, the sighting was recorded by the Ohio Department of Agriculture on May 7.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture was notified that one of the alligators has since been killed by local law enforcement.

The one remaining alligator has not been seen since, according to officials.

If you see an alligator roaming around your neighborhood it’s probably not a good idea to approach it, and you may want to consider contacting the local authorities.

