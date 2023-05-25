Kierra Sheard-Kelly is Having a Girl!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gospel artist Kierra Sheard-Kelly is going to be a girl mom!

She and her husband, Jordan, revealed the news overnight via social media posts around their gender reveal party. Friends and family gathered around the couple as they launched colored powder cannons…which came out pink!

Sheard-Kelly shares her views on marriage saying, “Married life is good…it’s so good. It’s beautiful. There are some suburban and ghetto days. We’ve been having more suburban days than ghetto, but it’s been beautiful.”

Her pregnancy was officially announced mid-May, including a heartfelt message about her journey to motherhood and an exclusive photoshoot with People Magazine. This will be her introduction to motherhood after suffering two unfortunate miscarriages.

Kierra is the daughter of legendary “Clark Sister” Karen Clark-Sheard. She is excited for her babygirl to continue the legacy!

