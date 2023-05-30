Area bars near Dayton, Ohio are offering fentanyl test strips in hopes of combating overdose deaths related to drug use.
Hamilton County establishments have linked with the county health department to give away the testing strips that come with step-by-step instructions and disclaimers.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
One business said they are not encouraging drug use but instead urging people to take a moment that could save their life.
“It’s not advocating for drug use, but it’s definitely saying, hey, this is available to keep yourself safe and your friends safe and your family safe,” Lauren Herrmann, La Ofrenda General Manager, said.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
The Hamilton County Health Department has already given away more than 16 thousand test strips in 2023.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Auto Theft in Sheffield Village Leads to 7 City High Speed Police Chase
- Ohio Woman, 77, Marries Herself
- Ohio Mass Shooting Leaves Six Injured, Two People In Police Custody
Ohio Bars Offer Fentanyl Test Strips to Help Stop Overdoses was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing
-
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors May Be Hollywood’s Newest Couple [LISTEN]
-
Special K’s ‘Unwelcome to Atlanta’: Stop Moving Here! [AUDIO]
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
Father of 4 dies in SouthPark construction site fire, records his last moments on Facebook Live
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps