A teenage boy was found shot to death in Cleveland on Tuesday.
Damarion Whitsett, 16, was discovered around 7 p.m. behind Audubon Middle School on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near East 111th Street. Police suspect the death to be a homicide, as multiple gunshot wounds were found on his body.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
FOX 8 initially reported the story. They also report that another murder suspect was found in the area just a couple hours earlier, however, it’s unknown whether the two crimes are connected.
From FOX 8:
Cleveland police are also investigating another homicide reported just after 5 p.m. Tuesday along Norwood Road north of Superior Avenue.
The victim was a 34-year-old man.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- 61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
- Three Killed, Six Injured In Cleveland Shooting
- 7 People Injured In Cleveland Shooting Sunday Night
16-Year-Old Found Shot to Death Behind Abandoned Cleveland School was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing
-
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors May Be Hollywood’s Newest Couple [LISTEN]
-
Special K’s ‘Unwelcome to Atlanta’: Stop Moving Here! [AUDIO]
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
Father of 4 dies in SouthPark construction site fire, records his last moments on Facebook Live
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
61-Year-Old Cleveland Woman Shot Dead Over Eviction Argument
-
“I Feel Homeless Without My Wife”: Tyrese Shares How The End Of His Marriage Has Impacted Him [LISTEN HERE]