It’s being reported that the Ohio Highway Patrol is looking for a particular vehicle that was reportedly involved in a fatal car crash.
The accident happened last month. FOX 8 reports that the three-vehicle wreck happened on SR-534 near Old Harpersfield Road.
Ryan Thomason of Geneva was driving a vehicle that swerved to avoid a white van that had come into his lane. He was severely injured at the scene and later died in the hospital.
The driver of the white van remains unidentified.
For more information, [click here] to read the report by FOX 8.
Ashtabula County Troopers Looking For White Van Involved in Fatal Crash was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
