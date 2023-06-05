WASHINGTON, D.C.–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence filed paperwork Monday to run for president in 2024.
Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday.
Pence served more than a decade in the U.S. House and one term as governor of Indiana, establishing himself as a conservative before becoming Donald Trump’s running mate in his winning 2016 presidential campaign.
Pence and Trump’s relationship eroded quickly when he refused to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results.
The post Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for President in 2024 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News.
Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for President in 2024 was originally published on wibc.com
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing
-
Special K’s ‘Unwelcome to Atlanta’: Stop Moving Here! [AUDIO]
-
Common Plastic Surgery Complications and Errors with Dr. Nicholas Jones [AUDIO]
-
Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors May Be Hollywood’s Newest Couple [LISTEN]
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
“I Feel Homeless Without My Wife”: Tyrese Shares How The End Of His Marriage Has Impacted Him [LISTEN HERE]
-
Who Are The Boot Girls of Buckhead? Atlanta’s Mysterious Booting Heroes