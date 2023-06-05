First Openly Gay HBCU Football Player Reveals Boyfriend for Pride Month [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Byron Perkins is surely breaking barriers for HBCUs, collegiate athletes, and the LGBTQ+ community. He is the first openly gay HBCU football star, and recently revealed his new boyfriend to the world.

Historically black colleges and universities are known for their rich history, fixed traditions, and incomparable culture. While social issues around race and education are typically of priority on these campuses, gay rights sometimes takes the back burner.

In October 2022, Hampton University’s defensive back made a decision to live in his truth, not realizing that he would soon make history.

“…I’m going to make a change and stop running away from myself. I’m gay…Yes, this is who I am, this is who I’ve been, and this is who I’m going to be. Simply put, I am who I am…,” he writes to his followers.

In celebration of the start of pride month, Perkins unapologetically posts a photo of he and his new boo!

Byron’s brave step towards embracing his full identity has far-reaching implications for HBCU campus culture, especially within sports. Hopefully this will serve as a step towards fostering more inclusive athletic environments everywhere.

