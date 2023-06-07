LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch goes from football to film, expanding his resume with a new big-screen role!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The former Seattle Seahawks running back will be starring in the new adult sex comedy movie “Bottoms”, to release in August. The film follows two queer teen students as they attempt to start a high school fight club in order to seduce their crushes. Based on the trailer, Lynch’s role as Mr. G will be the supervising teacher who lends them a helping hand by working as the club’s advisor.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch “Bottoms” Official Full Trailer Below

Perhaps Lynch’s personal experience as a professional athlete lends an air of credibility to his performance, but his on-screen charisma seems to be what will take the cake. He has also been featured in commercials and productions such as “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Westworld”, “Murderville”, and more—mostly playing himself.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Yo boi done made it to the big screen,” he comments along with tweeting out the trailer. Lynch is clearly excited to debut his newest project, and fans are excited to watch!

Related: Watch Marshawn Lynch Drop F-Bomb On ESPN & Immediately Regret It

Related:Marshawn Lynch Partners With Overtime And Endeavor To Create “Level Up,” For Athletes Furthering Their Careers In Entertainment & Sports

Related: Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As Class Speaker

Football to Film: Marshawn Lynch Starring in Raunchy New Comedy “Bottoms” [TRAILER] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com