Family Of Ajike Owens Create Website So You Can Help The Family Get Justice

The family of Ajike Owens, the Black mother who was shot and killed by her neighbor, is continuing their fight to get justice in her name by creating a way for you to help in their cause.

Ajike “Aj” Owens was killed on June 2 in the city of Ocala by Susan Lorincz, who is accused of shooting through her own door while being confronted over an iPad that was taken from the children of the slain woman.

Lorincz was arrested more than 96 hours after she killed Owens and now faces charges of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods attributed the delay to Florida being a “stand your ground” state with a law that affords citizens the legal right to defend themselves with lethal force.

The family recently built a website, which allows you to dive head-first into the story of Ajike Owens.

On the site, supporters can choose from six different ways to get involved.

Firstly, supporters can read through the details of the incident and learn about the tragic day Owens was killed. The site also allows supporters to sign a petition demanding a thorough investigation and grand jury process that delivers appropriate charges, including second-degree murder against Susan Lorincz.

The petition also is demanding the repeal of Florida’s Stand Your Ground laws, stating that “Shoot first laws, like Stand Your Ground, helped create the permissive gun culture that led Susan Lorincz to believe she could shoot and kill AJ Owens without punishment.”

The site also offers information on how to contact the local sheriff, Bill Woods as well as the state’s attorney, Bill Gladson and demand justice for Ajike Owens. The page comes with a script to read if you’re not sure what to say when you give the local officials a call.

You can also help that family by donating to GoFundMe or just sharing Ajike Owens’ story on your social.

Lastly, the site provides a link to important information on how you can take action against Florida’s Stand Your Ground Laws while promoting common-sense gun policies

The family says they are demanding accountability for her death and will not stop until Justice for AJ Owens is achieved.

“We must eradicate laws like Stand Your Ground that only contribute to the lawlessness of our country and the disproportionate maiming and killing of people of color, said attorneys Ben Crump and Anthony D. Thomas said in a statement emailed to NewsOne. “This is an important step in a necessary journey to justice for AJ.”

The funeral is set to be held Monday, June 12, when Owens will be eulogized by civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has been retained by Owens’ family, is slated to deliver a call for justice at the funeral.

Owens’ funeral is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Monday morning at Immense Church at 5105 N. US Highway 441 in Ocala.

Click here to visit the site.

