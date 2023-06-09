Jacky Oh Funeral Details Revealed As DC Young Fly Mourns ‘The Queen Of My Children’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Funeral details for Jacky Oh have been revealed a little more than one week after the mother of comedian and actor DC Young Fly‘s children died unexpectedly at 32.

The announcement of what was described as a “celebration of life and viewing” for Jacky Oh came Thursday night via an Instagram post from DC Young Fly, who earlier in the day eulogized his longtime girlfriend as an amazing partner and mother of their three children. DC Young Fly promised to keep Jacky Oh’s name and memory alive among their children — daughters Nova, 6, and Nala, 2, and 11-month-old son Prince — so they always know “how much an amazing person you were especially a GREAT MOTHER!!!”

DC Young Fly went on to profess his love for Jacky Oh “forever” and said he was relying on his faith in God to help get him and their children past this tough time.

Jacky Oh, a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died on May 31. But the cause of her death remains unconfirmed. Initial reports that she died following plastic surgery in Miami have not been publicly refuted by DC Young Fly.

The Instagram account for SurgeonMade, a social media influencer when it comes to plastic surgery boasting 279,000 followers, claimed in a post that Jacky Oh’s surgeon was Dr. Zachary Okhah, more popularly known as just “Dr. Zach.” The post from SurgeonMade included a photo of Jacky Oh next to Dr. Zach, both of them smiling, with the following caption in an apparent Instagram post: “Getting ready for my mommy makeover…” The original post was apparently deleted at some point.

Condolences have been pouring in ever since Jacky Oh’s death was announced.

It was in that context that DC Young Fly announced Jacky Oh’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Atlanta, which is where the couple called home.

The funeral is set to be held at the Jackson Memorial Baptist Church at 534 Fairburn Road NW.

The viewing is scheduled for 1 p.m. while the homegoing service is expected to begin an hour later at 2 p.m.

“Love You mama,” DC Young Fly wrote with a heart emoji in the Instagram post announcing Jacky Oh’s funeral. “We goin up the right way,” he added with a muscle emoji.

It’s not clear whether Jacky Oh’s funeral will be live-streamed to the public, but Jackson Memorial Baptist Church’s website invites people to watch its sermons live.

NewsOne extends condolences to Jacky Oh’s family, friends and loved ones. May Jacky Oh rest in peace.

