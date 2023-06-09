Former Cleveland School of the Arts Teacher Sentenced for Raping Students

A former dance teacher at Cleveland School of the Arts has been sentenced after being found guilty of raping students.
Terence Greene was sentenced to 365 years in prison for committing the heinous crimes over a 19-year span. In total, Greene was found accused of 16 counts of rape, 13 counts of kidnapping and 25 counts of sexual battery.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
All eight of Greene’s victims were under the age of 18 when these crimes happened, some deciding to speak to Greene directly on Thursday.
“I stopped dancing because of him. I didn’t even dance anymore like I wanted to,” a victim said.
