LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Yandy Smith took to Instagram to give us a peek at her natural hair and curvy body. And the mane is full, and the curves are banging!

Yandy Smith is giving us a glimpse into her real world. The beauty revealed her natural hair, all while flaunting her fit body, and we were in a trance. In the video, Smith worked a fitted white halter neck jumpsuit while showing off her tresses. She posted the reel to demonstrate how Esha Natural Hair products work on her hair. “The Curls are Curling! The Esha Natural Hair care products by @eshaglue are EVERYTHING! My hair was left super soft & hydrated. Purchase these products on EshaGirl.com,” wrote Smith.

The mother-of-two then had her hair stylist apply the products to her healthy locks while she showed us more of the products in the camera. Smith’s followers were having a field day in her comments, praising her beautiful hair and flawless body. One follower commented that Smith should lose the extensions and always rock her natural hair. “You don’t need no hair extensions. Your natural hair suits you well,” a fan commented. At the same time, another follower was all about the former reality star’s body. “WoW!..Yandy you’re killing that white jumpsuit .”

Obviously, many are digging Yandy’s natural glow, and so are we!

DON’T MISS…

Yandy Smith Is Giving Stylish School Girl In A Miu Miu Look

Yandy Smith-Harris Gives Us Cruella de Vil Fur Vibes To Welcome Home Mendeecees

Yandy’s Stunning Vow Renewal Dress Was Made With Over 20,000 Swarovski Crystals

Yandy Smith Shows Her Natural Hair On The ‘Gram While Serving Body In A Jumpsuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com