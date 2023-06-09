Ajike Owens’ Killer Susan Lorincz Admits To Using Racial Slurs Against Children, Pleads Not Guilty

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The apparently racist Ocala, Florida, white woman who was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 35-year-old Ajike Owens made her first court appearance on Thursday and, according to WTSP 10, on Friday morning, she was granted a $150,000 bond on the manslaughter with a firearm charge while an additional $4,000 was set for four misdemeanor charges. Susan Lorincz, who entered a written plea of “not guilty,” was ordered to wear an ankle monitor and cannot leave the state of Florida. The judge also ruled that she cannot have any contact with Owens’ family.

During her court appearance, Lorincz was asked if she was currently employed, to which she responded, “No, not right now.” She said the last time she worked was “about two weeks ago” and that she doesn’t currently have any money to support herself. But if Lorincz is hoping her financial woes will make her a sympathetic defendant, she’s likely to be disappointed if the overwhelming response on Twitter is any indication.

On the same day of Lorincz’s court appearance, an arrest report was released. The report noted that, according to officers, the 58-year-old admitted to calling Owens’ children the N-word in the months leading up to the shooting.

From CBS News:

Susan Louise Lorincz, 58, admitted to detectives that she called the children “the n-word.” One child told deputies that the night of the shooting, Lorincz “came out of her house and gave the children the middle finger” and also said this: “Get away from my house, you Black slave,” according to the report.

We recently reported that several residents in the neighborhood reported that Lorincz feuded with virtually all of the children in the area as well as their parents. She was even described as the neighborhood “Karen,” and the arrest report does nothing to dispel that characterization.

More from CBS:

In a statement to investigators after the shooting, Lorincz was quoted saying she had problems for two years with children in the neighborhood not “respecting” her – including the victim’s children, who range in age from 3 to 12 years old. “Lorincz advised that the children of (Owens) have told her in the past they would kill her,” the report said. The day of the shooting, Lorincz told investigators she had a headache and that “neighbors were outside screaming and yelling, kids were running around” in a grassy area separating two apartment quadruplex buildings, including hers. That night, while a few children were playing basketball, Lorincz came outside to throw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet, according to the report. When Owens then knocked on her door, Lorinz claims that Owens threatened to kill her. According to the sheriff’s timeline, Lorincz called the department at 8:54 p.m. on the night of the shooting to say kids were threatening her and trespassing. She had previously placed “No trespassing” signs in the grassy areas, despite those being shared areas and not part of her rental. Lorincz said in court she doesn’t own the property.

Yeah—this is classic “Karen” energy. Imagine believing you have the authority to place “no trespassing” signs to keep people away from property you don’t even own in areas that aren’t even part of the property that you rent.

And are we truly to believe that the head bigot who wishes she was in charge felt her life was in danger by the children she allegedly left her home for voluntarily in order to violently attack them just for—*checks notes*—”running around” and making noise?

As for her allegation that Owens threatened to kill her, according to ClickOrlando.com, witnesses told investigators they never heard any such threats. (Again, this is just textbook “Karen.”)

According to Fox 35, the arrest report also stated that Lorincz told deputies that she purchased two handguns one year ago after a previous confrontation with Owens. She also admitted to “possibly” researching stand your ground and self-defense laws in the recent past and while she was being detained the day of the shooting. It’s almost as if she was planning to kill someone in “self-defense.”

