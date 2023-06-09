Chicago Black Teen Gets Accepted Into 19 Colleges, Including 9 Full-Ride Scholarships

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A Chicago Black teen is garnering much-deserved recognition after being accepted into 19 colleges, nine of which offered her full-ride scholarships.

18-year-old Kymera Mitchell, who is a Black girl, graduated from Chicago’s Alcott College Prep with a 4.0 GPA. She’s received offer letters from colleges including DePaul, Loyola, Howard and Hampton and has been offered over $500,000 in scholarships and financial aid.

What makes her story even more amazing is that she was diagnosed with autism as a child. But Mitchell never let her disability stand in the way of her goals and aspirations. Beyond excelling in the classroom, Mitchell competed in multiple events in the Special Olympics.

“Every year, she was on the honor roll. And with each year, she just got better with,” Kalaveeta Mitchell, her mother, told ABC 7 Chicago.

The 18-year-old was also successful when it came to her extracurricular activities. Kymera competed in floor hockey and track-and-field.

“The medals kept building, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ One year I started counting, and I was like, there are 30-something medals here,” her mother said.

Kymera plans on studying graphic design in college. She will announce her final college pick during a Saturday celebration with friends and family. The student, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, shared some words of advice to other students with disabilities.

“If someone or a group of people try to stop you, don’t let them do that because you are way better than that,” Kymera told ABC 7.

She said pursuing one’s dreams is essential and that students with disabilities shouldn’t be discouraged by others, especially by someone who isn’t disabled.

“I wouldn’t let anyone who doesn’t have a disability try and stop me from what I’m doing,” she told CBS News. “To live your hopes and dreams as much as you can,” Kymera added. “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do this.”

Kymera Mitchell’s family should be proud. She is an amazing human being and the folks at NewsOne wish her nothing but success in the future. Continue to be an inspiration to the world.

