13 Year Old Girl Found Deceased in Akron Alley

Sad news to report out of Akron.
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in an alley on South Arlington Street on Monday afternoon.
Around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, authorities were called to the scene of Minordy Place. Moments later they found the girl’s lifeless body. She’s been identified as Melanie Elkins. Police are still investigating what happened.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
An autopsy has been completed — showing “no significant trauma” — but the results are pending further testing, a spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office said Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the discovery is asked to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
