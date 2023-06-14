Former East Cleveland Police Chief Slapped With More Charges

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

East Cleveland is actively trying to clean up its police force, and that’s resulted in even more new charges for a former East Cleveland police chief.

Scott Gardner was indicted in August 2022 on 13 counts, including theft, fraud, and tampering with records.

In his recent re-indictment, in which 11 additional charges were filed, he now faces charges of filing fraudulent tax returns and money laundering.

From FOX 8:

Gardner’s re-indictment also adds new charges of theft in office and grand theft. He now faces a second allegation of stealing from the police department or its local police lodge between February 2015 and April 2020 — a theft valued between $7,500 and $150,000. He’s also newly accused of stealing property or services owned by the public, such as by the state or city, or a political party.

Gardner’s pretrial is set for June 20.

