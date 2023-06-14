Former East Cleveland Police Chief Slapped With More Charges

East Cleveland is actively trying to clean up its police force, and that’s resulted in even more new charges for a former East Cleveland police chief.
Scott Gardner was indicted in August 2022 on 13 counts, including theft, fraud, and tampering with records.
In his recent re-indictment, in which 11 additional charges were filed, he now faces charges of filing fraudulent tax returns and money laundering.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
Gardner’s re-indictment also adds new charges of theft in office and grand theft. He now faces a second allegation of stealing from the police department or its local police lodge between February 2015 and April 2020 — a theft valued between $7,500 and $150,000. He’s also newly accused of stealing property or services owned by the public, such as by the state or city, or a political party.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
Gardner’s pretrial is set for June 20.
