The youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons speaks out about her father’s emotional and verbal abuse throughout the years. Their estranged relationship is proof that money can’t buy happiness.

Aoki Lee Simmons, 20, reveals in a tearful social media video the affects of her father’s emotional and verbal abuse towards her and other family members. She claims that he’s been bullying she and her sister, as well as threatening the future of her modeling career.

“My father hasn’t been well for years, he needs help and he won’t accept it. He refuses to acknowledge that he is not himself,” she writes.

Aoki Lee graduated from Harvard University’s 2023 class and plans to pursue modeling. After her graduation speech, fans were confused by her thanks to a long list of people which excluded her father.

Her mother, former model and ‘Baby Phat’ fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons, showed support in favor of her daughter in a follow up social media video, exposing her ex-husband.

Aoki Lee Simmons Accuses Estranged Father Russell Simmons of Abuse was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com