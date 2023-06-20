What’s Trending: What Should Blacks Americans Receive As Reparations? [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Could any amount of reparations truly make up for the enslavement of Black Americans?

Over the weekend, picnics, parades, and programs flooded the country as Juneteenth celebrations ensued. With over 150 years since the last slaves in Texas found out they were free, the U.S. government has done little to nothing to fix the damage cause by slavery.

Back in the day, the infamous “40 acres and a mule” was what every black person though they would receive, but much of the community’s views have since changed.

In 2021, a city in Evanston, Illinois became the first to approve reparations for blacks.This initiative focused on home ownership and closing the wealth gap, giving qualifying blacks up to $25K to buy a home, but has since been changed to $25K cash payments. Other similar programs have been introduced by Harvard University and the State of California.

