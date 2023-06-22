LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Just weeks before the recent passing of legendary Tina Turner, her adopted son Ike Turner Jr., 64, was arrested for crack cocaine possession and tampering with the evidence.

He was initially pulled over for a broken car light, but after noticing Turner’s attempt to consume items in his car, a subsequent investigation led to the discovery of .7 grams of methamphetamine and 1.7 grams of crack cocaine.

“He tried to eat the drugs before the officers could seize them from him,” says Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department in Texas.

In addition to the May 6th charges, police reports note other outstanding warrants for Ike Turner Jr. He is detained at the Brazoria County Jail and has not posted $70,000 bail, according to jail records.

Tina and Ike Turner met when she was 17 years old. She eventually legally adopted his two sons from a previously relationship, Michael and Ike Jr. Ike Turner died of a cocaine overdose in 2007.

Ike Turner Jr. shared in a 2018 Daily Mail interview that he briefly worked as a sound engineer for his mother after his parents divorced, but stopped after his father allegedly beat him with a pistol for doing so. He also admitted that he had not talked to his mother, Tina Turner, in nearly two decades.

Ike Turner Jr. Arrested For Crack Possession: “He Tried to Eat the Drugs” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com