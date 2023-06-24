Solange Knowles Shares Sweet IG Roundup In Honor Of Her Birthday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Solange Knowles is celebrating her birthday by sharing a sweet Instagram round up of videos of herself, her family and friends from her own personal archive.

The songstress took to the social media platform today to share the multi video carousel which kicked off with a video of herself and her girlfriends having fun, dancing and singing to each other. The rest of the carousel included fun videos of the beauty along with her big sister Beyonce as the girls sang along with their girls in the club and spent time on jet skis while on vacation. The birthday post ended with an adorable throwback video of Solo along with her niece Blue Ivy Carter as they duo hit choreography to Missy Elliot’s “Work It” as the proud auntie showed Blue what to do.

“@cancersznisforever !!! S/o all the black women who lift me up and bring me joy every day ! All I want for my birthday is to give gratitude that God chose me to be black and woman, and to bump Yes Sirrr like 4, 5 times in a hot tub w my frennnns… I love yallllllll” the birthday girl captioned the post for her 6.6 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“Black women >>>>>>>>>> Happy Birthday incredible Black woman!” one of the beauty’s followers wrote underneath the birthday post while JT of the City Girls commented, “Happyyyyyyy birthday these videos reminded me to live!!! Energy beautiful” and another wrote, “I am so mad that I can’t tell if that is an old video of Blue or a new video of Rumi.”

Too cute! Happy birthday, Solo!

