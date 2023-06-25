LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Summer Walker hit the 2023 BET Awards pink carpet alongside her boo, Lil Meech and made their relationship red carpet official.

The R&B songstress looked stunning as she stood hand in hand with her boo rocking a black gown comprised of shiny black beads rows. The bodycon gown also featured a high neck silhouette, short sleeves and a floor-sweeping skirt attached to a train. The stunning dress also featured nude fabric underneath to create a sheer illusion.

The “Ex for a Reason” singer accessorized the elegant look with shiny jewelry including a charm bracelet, various rings and diamond studs in her ears. As for her hair, she wore her black locks long, straightened and down which was accompanied by a face framing bang.

Lil Meech matched Summer’s fly and rocked an all black look, accessorizing the look with black shades to add an extra cool factor to the ensemble.

Check out the stunning couple below.

The 2023 BET Awards celebrates the 50th anniversary of hip hop and will honor Busta Rhymes with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Performers include Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla, Ice Spice and more while Patti LaBelle is set to take stage to pay tribute to the late Tina Turner.

Who else are you excited to see at this year’s 2023 BET Awards?

Summer Walker And Lil Meech Hit The 2023 BET Awards Together was originally published on hellobeautiful.com