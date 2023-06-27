From the sounds of things, Black Tony is having quite the morning! From unruly dogs and bad nephews, to his grandma’s new job at the Hartsfield Jackson Airport Popeyes…we’re hoping he makes it in, but we won’t hold our breath.
Black Tony’s Hectic Morning: Bad Kids, Stolen Wigs, and Grandma’s New Job [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
