New Job Trains Civilians to Police Detectives in 6 Months or Less [LISTEN]

Have you ever wanted to become a detective, but without the normal requirement of three years as a police officer first? Here’s your chance! The Tucson, Arizona Police Department has recently implemented a new one-of-a-kind job within its ranks…the “Professional Staff Investigator.”
These individuals will be equipped with the necessary training (seven weeks at a police academy and three months in the field) and expertise to handle a wide range of investigative responsibilities. These can include conducting interviews, collecting evidence, visiting crime scenes, and assisting with case management. They will not be armed, able to make arrests, or be among the first to arrive to the scene.
Their involvement allows sworn officers to concentrate on frontline policing, while the professional staff investigators lend their support in gathering crucial information and building strong cases. With the integration of Professional Staff Investigators, the Tucson Police Department seeks to strengthen its community engagement efforts. Not only this, but civilians online have already been helping to crack cases!
“There’s been different things in the media where community members helped solve cases, so…we want to get that untapped potential,” said TPD Lt. Mark Jimenez.
Requirements include having an Associates Degree and living in or near Tuscon, Arizona. TPD have opened 20 spots for the role, at an hourly pay of $22-$33. The application deadline is July 24, 2023.
