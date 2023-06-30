Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune Ultimatum: Pay Raise or Retirement [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Vanna White threatens to retire from her position at Wheel of Fortune if she doesn’t receive a hefty raise in pay.

For decades, she has been a household name, captivating millions of viewers as the co-host of the popular game show, Wheel of Fortune. Known for her charm, elegance, and flawless style, Vanna has become an integral part of the show’s success. However, it may come as a surprise to many that she has not received a raise in her Wheel of Fortune salary for the past 18 years.

The show introduces both Vanna White and host Pat Sajack as the “stars of [the] show” each episode, but their compensation gap is surely not reflective that. She earns $3M a year, while her co-host earns $15M. Amid the transition of Pat Sajack leaving and Ryan Seacrest replacing him in 2024, White is requesting an increase in pay. She is asking for at least half of Sajack’s $15M annual salary.

According to Pew Research, the gender gap in pay has remained relatively stable in the United States over the past 20 years or so. In 2022, women (working both full and part-time) earned an average of 82% of what men earned. These results are similar to where the pay gap stood in 2002, when women earned 80% as much as men.

Vanna White is also a film producer, actress, and former model, so we’re sure confident she’ll land on her feet either way. Her net worth is an estimated $85 million.

