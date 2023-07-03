Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to end Affirmative Action and provide a Reparations update. Dr. Taylor will also talk about the problems in San Francisco. Before Dr. Taylor, Human Rights Activist & Businessman Sinclair Skinner will look at Russia’s use of mercenaries to pillage Africa and use the money to sustain their war against Ukraine & more. We will also update the weekend shooting in Baltimore with Dr. Ted Sutton.
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- ‘DEI Is Over In Florida!’ Ron DeSantis Is Running On Racism And Calling It Equality
- GoFundMe Policy Questioned After Nearly $2M Raised For French Cop Accused Of Murdering Black Teen
- San Francisco Cop Who Shot Black Man In Mental Health Crisis Will Not Face Charges
- Essence Fest Lawsuit Targeting Black-Owned Bookstore Is Dismissed
- Video Shows California Cop Brutally Slam Unarmed Black Woman On Ground And Kneel On Her Neck
Dr. James Taylor, Sinclair Skinner & Dr. Ted Sutton l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
15th Annual Family Fun Day at the Zoo
-
Video Shows California Cop Brutally Slam Unarmed Black Woman On Ground And Kneel On Her Neck
-
Texas Republican Thinks Black People Should Say ‘Thank You’ To White People For Ending Slavery
-
Did You See These Unusual Lights Over Cleveland Monday Night? [Video]
-
Black Ministers Refuse To Endorse Trump EXCEPT For This Cleveland Pastor…. [VIDEO]
-
Trump Supporter Charged With Hate Crimes For Allegedly Harassing Black Drivers, Mexican Neighbors
-
1985: Live Aid Brings Attention To Africa
-
Ohio Woman, 77, Marries Herself