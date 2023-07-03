Dr. James Taylor, Sinclair Skinner & Dr. Ted Sutton l The Carl Nelson Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Black Politics expert Dr. James Taylor returns to our classroom to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to end Affirmative Action and provide a Reparations update. Dr. Taylor will also talk about the problems in San Francisco. Before Dr. Taylor, Human Rights Activist & Businessman Sinclair Skinner will look at Russia’s use of mercenaries to pillage Africa and use the money to sustain their war against Ukraine & more. We will also update the weekend shooting in Baltimore with Dr. Ted Sutton.

