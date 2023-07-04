The founder of the Black Lawyers for Justice returns to our classroom on Tuesday Morning. Attorney Malik Shabazz will update us on the fate of Mississippi Law Enforcement officials accused of brutalizing two Black men. In addition to Attorney Malik, Presidential Candidate Dr. Cornel West will also join us. Before Attorney Malik & Dr. West, Political Blogger Brandon will update us on the strikes affecting Hollywood & also discuss the impact of the Supreme Courts’ recent rulings
Dr. Cornel West, Attorney Malik Shabazz & Political Blogger Brandon l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
