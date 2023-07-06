Black Tony Is Worried He Has Ovarian Cysts [LISTEN]

Black Tony is soliciting prayers for a very serious issue! He claims to have received some bad news. After a “hand on the stomach” check, his high school drop-out sister has diagnosed him with ovarian cysts.
Not to be insensitive, but the rest of the cast has some questions because…well…Black Tony is a man! He has no ovaries.
